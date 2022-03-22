HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Australia “Now A World Leader In Cryptocurrency”

Australia “Now A World Leader In Cryptocurrency”

By | 22 Mar 2022

The Morrison government has stated that cryptocurrency will be a “top priority” ahead of the May election, after a new consultation paper released by Treasurer Frydenberg notes more than 800,000 Aussies have dabbled in the world of digital assets.

The paper seeks feedback on digital asset regulation, and was released in concert with the Blockchain Week conference taking part in Sydney.

Minister for the Digital Economy Jane Hume told the conference that crypto would be ‘‘top priority in the Coalition’s next term of government’’, with an “Australian-made badge of approval” to be issued in order to protect consumers.

“Crypto values will go up and down sure as eggs and the government will not be protecting consumers from market volatility, and nor should they,” she said.

“But Australian investors will be sure that if they use a licenced Australian exchange that they can trust that exchange will deliver on its commitments to customers and have appropriate protections.”

Liberal senator Andrew Bragg, who heads up the government’s crypto regulation efforts, told the conference that “we don’t live in a libertarian nirvana” and these safeguards are essential, and push our country forward.

“This is a huge down payment from the Treasurer on Australia’s digital future,“ Senator Bragg said.

“Australia is now a world leader in cryptocurrency and we are breaking new ground.”

Submissions to Treasury’s inquiry into crypto providers close on May 27.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Aus Government Backs Crypto
Top Female Lawyer To Head ACCC
Calls For Aus Gov. To Support Taiwanese Trade Deal In Spite Of China
$5b Stolen Bitcoin Seizure Largest Ever
Crypto.com Focused On “Fintech-Friendly” Aussie Market
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Windows 11 Users Have Been Cursed With An Irremovable Watermark
Latest News
/
March 22, 2022
/
Tickets To The First PAX Event Since 2019 Are Officially On Sale
Latest News
/
March 22, 2022
/
Google Tease Return Of Google Glass AR Headset
Latest News
/
March 22, 2022
/
Creator Of Online Platform ‘Second Life’ Warns Of The Dangers Of The Metaverse
Latest News
/
March 22, 2022
/
Kmart Denies Move To Self-Service Only
Latest News
/
March 22, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Windows 11 Users Have Been Cursed With An Irremovable Watermark
Latest News
/
March 22, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Hardware issues have plagued the launch of Windows 11 for quite some time now. The latest issue is a result...
Read More