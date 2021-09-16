HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Telstra Aiming For 95% 5G Coverage By 2025

By | 16 Sep 2021

Telstra has outlined its plan to have 5G coverage across 95 per cent of Australia by the end of 2025, while also cutting half a billion dollars in net costs.

The plan is dubbed T25, and the $500 million in cost reductions are in addition to the $2.7 billion in cuts already in the current T22 strategy.

Telstra has also assured shareholders that it is confident of retaining a minimum 16c-per-share dividend until the end of 2025.

The company sold off a 49 per cent stake in its mobile towers business for $2.8 billion in July. It is continuing to diversify in a bid to transition from its fixed-line business.

