The country’s sensitive data will soon be in the hands of US tech giant Amazon.

Amazon Web Services has won a federal government contract to house sensitive national data on its cloud servers in Australia.

AWS won the contract, alongside three Australian companies: Vault Cloud, AUCloud, and Sliced Tech.

“AWS is pleased to be certified as Strategic Hosting Provider in the Australian Government’s Hosting Certification Framework,” said Iain Rouse, Director of AWS’s Public Sector in Australia and New Zealand.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the Government to ensure they have access to safe, secure, and innovative cloud services.

“Since 2012, AWS has provided world-class infrastructure in Australia, including on-shore data centres to enable data sovereignty, and a full range of security protections, tools, and services to the Australian Government and our local customers.”

“We know how important it is to Australian Government customers to mitigate risks in supply chains and data centres, and we understand that agencies need to identify and source technology from providers they trust,” he said.

“AWS’s certification as a Strategic Hosting provider reinforces our ongoing commitment to meet the highest standards of digital security and means Australian citizens now have even greater confidence that the Government is securing their data.”