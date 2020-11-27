HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Appointment & Jobs > Amazon To Pay Big Bonuses As Unions Try To Dent Business

Amazon To Pay Big Bonuses As Unions Try To Dent Business

By | 27 Nov 2020
, , ,

Amazon is set to pay their Australian staff bonuses after sales soared during the COVID-19 lock down, but despite this unions are set to try and disrupt the company’s Black Friday sales.

Bonuses will also be paid to staff in the USA and Europe, some of the bonuses will be over $400.

The bonuses will be paid to staff working between 1-31 December.

The firm, run by Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, praised staff for “serving customers’ essential needs” during the pandemic.

In a blog post, Dave Clark, senior vice president of Amazon Worldwide Operations, wrote: “I’m grateful to our teams who continue to play a vital role serving their communities.

“As we head into the peak of the holiday season, we want to share our appreciation through another special recognition bonus, totalling more than $679 million for our front-line employees.”

Unions who claim they represent tens of thousands of Amazon.com employees are planning walkouts and other action as the year’s busiest shopping season begins this week.

Unions in Australia who are joining a global push to damage Amazon’s business have ignored the fact that a lot of people only have jobs in Australia todays because of the actions of the Coalition Federal Government and their JobKeeper programs.

The unions are set to protest the e-commerce giant’s handling of everything from sick pay and Covid-19 precautions to user privacy. The protests are set to take place in Australia and overseas.

The giant Verdi trade union in Germany is holding a walkout across seven Amazon facilities, it said in a statement Thursday. It’s part of the Make Amazon Pay campaign, an assemblage of organized labour, human rights organizations, environmentalists, and other groups that are demanding changes Amazon in a program of protests and online press conferences.

In Australia, unions will perform “health and safety” inspections of the company’s facilities using their “statutory right of entry,” the campaign said.

Many workers’ groups, blocked from picket lines and protests due to pandemic restrictions, have been driven online.

Others will project the campaign’s logo on buildings in Brussels, London, Sao Paulo and other cities.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Amazon Rolls Out Update To Echo Buds Which Might Convert AirPods Users
BREAKING: Amazon Web Services Down
Amazon Cracking Down On Counterfeit Electronics Products
E-tailers Commit To Crackdown On Dodgy Unsafe Products
The Best Amazon Australia Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nokia Gets Into TV Market With JBL Audio
4K TV Display Latest News
/
November 27, 2020
/
Leaked Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 & Surface Pro 8 Images Plus Launch Date
Latest News Microsoft
/
November 27, 2020
/
Review: The LG XBoom Go PL5 Packs Good Sound Into A Unique Shape
Latest News Latest Reviews LG
/
November 27, 2020
/
Lamborghini And Master & Dynamic Headphones Revealed
Latest News
/
November 27, 2020
/
Microsoft To Add Xbox To Smart TVs in 2021
Microsoft Xbox
/
November 27, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nokia Gets Into TV Market With JBL Audio
4K TV Display Latest News
/
November 27, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Nokia is getting into the TV business with the traditional mobile phone Company cutting a deal with StreamView to introduce...
Read More