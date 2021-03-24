Following last year’s Fire TV Stick Lite, Amazon is now launching its Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K streaming devices into Australia in direct competition to Google’s newest Chromecast.

The two devices each feature the new Fire TV experience rolled out in December 2020, as well as the new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons plus dedicated buttons for Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Amazon Music. The Fire TV Stick adds decode support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital/Digital+, and DTS, where the Lite only supported pass-through.

According to Kate Burleigh, Country Manager for Amazon Alexa and Devices, Australia and New Zealand, the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K give Australian streaming consumers more options.

“More than 50 million people globally are using Fire TV monthly, and we’re delighted to give customers in Australia even more choice to enjoy their favourite shows, movies and apps.

“Last year, we brought Alexa to Fire TV and now we are offering customers’ access to 4K content and an all-new Alexa Voice Remote with device controls and dedicated app buttons to make it even easier for our customers to get the content they love,” she said.

The Fire TV Stick streams in 1080p full-HD for $79, while the Fire TV Stick 4K offers ultra-HD streaming for $99 – the same price point as Google’s Chromecast with Google TV, which also streams in 4K and launched in Australia late last year. The Alexa Voice Remote is also for sale separately for $54.

The two streaming sticks are available for preorder today from Amazon and JB Hi-Fi, and will begin shipping on April 21.