We’ve already reported that it was on the cards, now the Amazon Prime price rise is here, with new US subscribers to see the annual cost bounce from US$119 ($167 Aussie dollars) to $139 (AU$195).

Monthly fees will be bumped up from US$12.99 to US$14.99.

Despite the price rise, linked to rising US inflation, supply chain issues and rising costs throughout the company, there are no new features being added to the service.

When Prime launched in 2005, Amazon was charging US$79 (AU$111) annually.

Membership includes free shipping on eligible items and access to the streaming platform, as well as members-only deals at Amazon-owned Whole Foods, and access to Amazon’s gaming, reading and music services.