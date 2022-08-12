In case you didn’t realise the extent to which we are all been surveyed on a day-to-day basis, Amazon’s wacky new TV show Ring Nation is coming soon to remind you we are all being watched, always.

Emmy-winning comedian Wanda Sykes will host the half-hour, studio-based clip show which “gives audiences a daily dose of life’s unpredictable, heartwarming and hilarious viral videos shared by people from their video doorbells, smart home cameras and more”, according to Amazon.

“From neighbours saving neighbours and marriage proposals to military reunions and silly animals, Ring Nation showcases the most buzzworthy clips from coast to coast.”

Ring Nation was the disturbing brainchild of Jamie Siminoff, the chief inventor and founder of Ring. The show will be produced by MGM, which Amazon recently purchased.

“Bringing the new community together is core to our mission at Ring, and Ring Nation gives friends and family a fun new way to enjoy time with one another,” said Siminoff. “We’re so excited to have Wanda Sykes join Ring Nation to share people’s memorable moments with viewers.”

That’s one way to look at things.

Ring Nation will launch of September 26.