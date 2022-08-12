HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon Launching Disturbing TV Show Using Ring Footage

Amazon Launching Disturbing TV Show Using Ring Footage

By | 12 Aug 2022

In case you didn’t realise the extent to which we are all been surveyed on a day-to-day basis, Amazon’s wacky new TV show Ring Nation is coming soon to remind you we are all being watched, always.

Emmy-winning comedian Wanda Sykes will host the half-hour, studio-based clip show which “gives audiences a daily dose of life’s unpredictable, heartwarming and hilarious viral videos shared by people from their video doorbells, smart home cameras and more”, according to Amazon.

“From neighbours saving neighbours and marriage proposals to military reunions and silly animals, Ring Nation showcases the most buzzworthy clips from coast to coast.”

Ring Nation was the disturbing brainchild of Jamie Siminoff, the chief inventor and founder of Ring. The show will be produced by MGM, which Amazon recently purchased.

“Bringing the new community together is core to our mission at Ring, and Ring Nation gives friends and family a fun new way to enjoy time with one another,” said Siminoff. “We’re so excited to have Wanda Sykes join Ring Nation to share people’s memorable moments with viewers.”

That’s one way to look at things.

Ring Nation will launch of September 26.

 



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Amazon Attracts Prime Members With Next Day Delivery
Stan Inks Multi-Year Deal With Sony Pictures Television
Apple Slows Company Acquisitions
Ten’s Lackluster AFL Bid Fails To Ignite Bidding War
IXL Home Tipped To Lose iRobot If $2.39B Amazon Aquisition Is Approved
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

JBL Launch 30 Day Money Back Guarantee On Select TWS Headphones
Latest News
/
August 12, 2022
/
Google Cops $60 Million Fine From Australian Federal Court
Latest News
/
August 12, 2022
/
Samsung Heir Pardoned, May Rejoin Board
Latest News
/
August 12, 2022
/
NBN Set To Drop Internet Prices
Latest News
/
August 12, 2022
/
LG Unveils Vibrating TV With Speakerless Audio
Latest News
/
August 12, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

JBL Launch 30 Day Money Back Guarantee On Select TWS Headphones
Latest News
/
August 12, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Audio giant JBL has announced a 30 Day Money Back Guarantee on several of their leading True Wireless (TWS) headphones...
Read More