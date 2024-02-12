HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon in Legal Storm for “Buy Box” Price Manipulation

Amazon in Legal Storm for “Buy Box” Price Manipulation

By | 12 Feb 2024

Two Amazon customers have taken to the courts, accusing the retail giant of manipulating prices to its advantage via its Buy Box feature.

The lawsuit, filed in Washington, revolves around the potential misleading nature of Amazon’s algorithm for choosing what to display in its Buy Box when shoppers search for products.

Often, this spot is reserved for Amazon itself or third-party vendors enrolled in Amazon’s Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) program.

While Buy Box may look like a simple design feature, it is alleged to be used as an anti-competitive weapon, with expensive items seemingly overshadowing better prices from other sellers, which are tucked away beneath the primary recommendation.

Critics point out that this prioritises Amazon’s profits over consumer savings.

The lawsuit has far-reaching implications as sellers not participating in the FBA program, despite offering lower prices, find their products less visible, and potentially miss out on crucial sales.

It has sparked a debate on fair competition and the transparency of online retail practices.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Amazon Facing New Challenge Selling Third Party Goods
Google TVs Now A Billboard For Fast Food Video Ads
Shopify Magic Adds AI Media Editor
iRobot Shares Tumble, 30% Of Staff Sacked, CEO Walks
Microsoft Lays Off 1,900 Staff
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Prosecutors Appeal Against Samsung Chairman’s Acquittal
Latest News
/
February 12, 2024
/
Dyson Unveils New Supersonic Hairdryer Model
Latest News
/
February 12, 2024
/
Tineco Launches New 3-in-1 Smart Floor Washer
Latest News
/
February 12, 2024
/
Huawei’s Offices in France Searched By Financial Prosecutors
Latest News
/
February 12, 2024
/
Apple Transitions Away From iTunes
Latest News
/
February 12, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Prosecutors Appeal Against Samsung Chairman’s Acquittal
Latest News
/
February 12, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Prosecutors have appealed a recent court acquittal of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who was charged with financial crimes related...
Read More