Dyson has revealed a new model of its Supersonic hairdryer, the ‘Supersonic r,’ which comes with a completely different look.

It’s a tube-shaped hairdryer that is smaller and lighter than its predecessor, weighing 325g, which is almost half what the Supersonic weighed.

The weight and size reductions are due to some re-engineered heating elements, which allowed the company to replace the old design’s large head with a bend at the end of the shaft. It looks like a lowercase “r,” hence the name.

Miniaturised heating grills consisting of 99.9% copper microfins, are lined up along the pipe’s curve, ensuring high-pressure airflow heated evenly with high precision (via intelligent heat control).

The elements are also laid out in a way that avoids hot spots generating, which could cause heat damage to the hair.

There are three buttons for precise airflow settings, and four heat modes, including constant cold shot.

The air inlet, situated on the bottom of the handle, comes with a longer-lasting depth-loaded filter, capturing air pollutants.

Additionally, the device comes with Dyson’s Hyperdymium motor in the handle, and is equipped with an RFID sensor to recognise the magnetic accessories.

These accessories include a diffuser, a flyaway attachment, a wide tooth comb, a pro concentrator, and a new powerful air attachment.

This allows the device to automatically adjust the motor and heater to deliver optimal airflow and temperature.

Each attachment can also save customised settings for future use.

Currently the Dyson Supersonic r is retailing for U$570 (approx. A$873), and is targeted towards professionals.

Professionals are able to join the waitlist, which will have the device available for collection starting April.

It’s unclear if this device will make its way to consumers.