Amazon Goes After Live Sports – Is NRL & AFL Next?

By | 25 Mar 2021
Amazon is planning to stream New York Yankees baseball games in a pandemic-driven bid to bring live sports into the homes of Prime subscribers.

After Amazon Prime also secured the rights to the Olympic swimming trials in Australia, it begs the question of whether the trillion-dollar tech giant is looking into  streaming live sports such as the NRL and AFL too.

Amazon also secured the exclusive rights to American NFL broadcasts, a first for the company’s streaming arm.

But the company’s baseball streaming does come with limitations.

Users must live within the Yankees market, including New York and Connecticut, and the games are not exclusive to Amazon with other broadcasters also owning the rights.

After COVID-19 crippled the live sport industry, Amazon’s latest move in adding live games to its Prime subscription platform could be the future of watching sport.

Amazon won the rights to stream the swimming trials for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games online through its Amazon Prime service.

It will come at no additional cost for current paying subscribers of Amazon Prime in Australia, which costs between $5.99 per month and $59 per year.

National broadcasters pay top dollar to have the rights to NRL and AFL games in Australia, however Amazon may not be far off signing deals to offer subscribers these live games too.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
