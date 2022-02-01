Designed for the 1Phone 12 and 13, the MagSpeed 3-in-1 Charger will charge all your Apple devices together, so you can power up your phone, your Apple Watch – it’s compatible with all models – and your AirPods or AirPods Pro.

MagSafe compatible, this slick unit has 30W total power output and delivers magnetic fast wireless charging wherever you need it, supporting three devices at full-speed all at once, including three charging outlets with an Apple-certified Apple Watch charger – all at $199.95 from JB Hi-Fi

The charging pad supports two charging phones or other devices with Qi support at the same time. Plus, devices that don’t support wireless charging can be charged with the USB-A port on the back.

Elegantly crafted with a blend of metal alloy and textured, resulting in a durable design that’s minimalistic and stylish, it complements any workplace or home as it blends in with your setup.

The wireless charging comes via an advanced multi coil array, allowing for freedom when placing your iPhone or AirPods without having to worry about a specific location.

Plus, LED indicators show the charging status of the devices on the pad at a glance. Just as helpful, the indicators are designed to avoid disturbing sleep if the device is on a bedside table.