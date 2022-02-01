HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Alogic MagSpeed 3-In-1 Wireless Charging Station

Alogic MagSpeed 3-In-1 Wireless Charging Station

By | 1 Feb 2022

Designed for the 1Phone 12 and 13, the MagSpeed 3-in-1 Charger will charge all your Apple devices together, so you can power up your phone, your Apple Watch – it’s compatible with all models – and your AirPods or AirPods Pro.

MagSafe compatible, this slick unit has 30W total power output and delivers magnetic fast wireless charging wherever you need it, supporting three devices at full-speed all at once, including three charging outlets with an Apple-certified Apple Watch charger – all at $199.95 from JB Hi-Fi

The charging pad supports two charging phones or other devices with Qi support at the same time. Plus, devices that don’t support wireless charging can be charged with the USB-A port on the back.

Elegantly crafted with a blend of metal alloy and textured, resulting in a durable design that’s minimalistic and stylish, it complements any workplace or home as it blends in with your setup.

The wireless charging comes via an advanced multi coil array, allowing for freedom when placing your iPhone or AirPods without having to worry about a specific location.

Plus, LED indicators show the charging status of the devices on the pad at a glance. Just as helpful, the indicators are designed to avoid disturbing sleep if the device is on a bedside table.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Apple In Strife As Troll Lands $600M In BlackBerry Patents
Accessory & Audio Battle Looming As More Monster Products Revealed
Tablet Sales Dropped 25% In Q4 2021
Spotify Sound Questionable As Another Top Artist Quits Platform
Face ID Now Works While Wearing Mask
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Peloton Loses Two Important Patents In Court Ruling
Latest News
/
February 1, 2022
/
Hit Bingers Prove Difficult For Streaming Services To Keep
Latest News
/
February 1, 2022
/
Aus Retail Trade Wobbles
Latest News
/
February 1, 2022
/
Aussie Broadband Victim Of NBN’s Surge Charging
Latest News
/
February 1, 2022
/
Peloton Release Heart Rate Monitor For Your Arm
Latest News
/
February 1, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Peloton Loses Two Important Patents In Court Ruling
Latest News
/
February 1, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
In 2019, Peloton sued Echelon Fitness, alleging patent and trade infringement based on its claim on streaming and on-demand exercise...
Read More