HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Peloton Loses Two Important Patents In Court Ruling

Peloton Loses Two Important Patents In Court Ruling

By | 1 Feb 2022

In 2019, Peloton sued Echelon Fitness, alleging patent and trade infringement based on its claim on streaming and on-demand exercise classes.

Peloton initially won the case, but now an administrative panel has found the patents shouldn’t have been issued, saying they “cover obvious inventions and are unpatentable.”

Echelon Fitness causes this “a big win.”

“We’ve spent a lot of money fighting these guys,” said Lou Lentine, Echelon CEO.

Lentine said Peloton’s lawsuit was merely “an example of big business trying to intimidate a strong but young competitor.”

Emboldened by the result, Echelon has filed another suit to dismiss a third Peloton-held trademark.

“We’re very confident the patent review board sees a similar position on it,” Lentine said on the upcoming suit, which goes to court in March.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Peloton Release Heart Rate Monitor For Your Arm
Sonos Working On Wireless Wi-Fi Headphones
Peloton Investors Move To Sack CEO
Another Major Show Features A Poleton-Induced Heart Attack
Peloton Pauses Production, As Supply Outstrips Demand
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Alogic MagSpeed 3-In-1 Wireless Charging Station
Latest News
/
February 1, 2022
/
Hit Bingers Prove Difficult For Streaming Services To Keep
Latest News
/
February 1, 2022
/
Aus Retail Trade Wobbles
Latest News
/
February 1, 2022
/
Aussie Broadband Victim Of NBN’s Surge Charging
Latest News
/
February 1, 2022
/
Peloton Release Heart Rate Monitor For Your Arm
Latest News
/
February 1, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Alogic MagSpeed 3-In-1 Wireless Charging Station
Latest News
/
February 1, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Designed for the 1Phone 12 and 13, the MagSpeed 3-in-1 Charger will charge all your Apple devices together, so you...
Read More