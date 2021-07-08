Melbourne based accessories Company Alogic is set to launch a new range of accessories that is designed around German sourced leather and Apple’s new MagSafe technology.

Designed and developed in Australia Alogic is a Company that is taking on brands such as archrival Cygnett with products that are proving popular at retailers such as JB Hi Fi, the Good Guys and Harvey Norman.

Cygnett has spent the last 18 months fighting a case against a former employer in the Federal Court which was dismissed in April after being lodged in November 2019, they also had a run in with Apple who dropped their battery backup products from their stores.

Alogic who compete up against the likes of Belkin and Cygnett are known for “quietly getting on with the job” by retailers who see their new Journey range fitting into the premium accessories market.

Called Journey the range are according to Alogic “Crafted to be a daily companion making you feel equipped in the outdoors as well as in the board room” they claim.

The range includes German leather-bound Apple Watch straps, iPhone covers, AirPods cases and MagSafe products.

Product Director Pratik Kumar said, “We are an Australian owned company and draw inspiration from our lands and great terrains which is reflective in our products”.

Describing the new product range, he said “Great design needs great materials that is why we only use the best, our products are crafted using sustainable full grain leather. We source our leather from well-established tanneries across the globe, such as the Heinen Leather Tannery in Germany. We are committed to make products that are not only of superior quality but also environmentally responsible”.

Apple Watch Cover

The new range includes a $69 Apple watch strap that comes in black, saddle brown and tan.

Leather AirPods cases

Also in the range is $39.95 water resistant leather bound AirPods cases.

They consist of a two-piece case made with strong polycarbonate, cladded in premium German leather surrounded with a durable rubber bumper for protection.

Interference fit technology helps cushion the AirPods safely when the case is installed.

They are also abrasion and weather resistance that adds an element of sophisticated style while protecting the case from scuffs and scratches the Company claims.

iPhone MagSafe Holder

The $53.97 MagSafe iPhone holder mounts a device via magnets either vertical or horizontally.

The strong magnetic absorption auto- aligns an iPhone and securely holds it in place.

There is no need for clamps attachments, users simply place the iPhone on the charger, and you are ready to go.

The charger works well with MagSafe Compatible Cases.