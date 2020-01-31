Aldi Special Buys: Cleaning & Music To Keep You Busy

Aldi has launched another popular Special Buys section on their online website, with popular cleaning ranges and musical instruments under the hammer.

The Cordless Handheld Stick Vacuum Cleaner is selling for just $99.99 while stocks last and includes three separate nozzles, a 2-in-1 function whereby the device and can operate upright or handheld.

Additionally, the cordless cleaner is an effective cleaner on both carpet and hard floors, with approximately 20 minutes battery life and is rechargeable. It’s also offered in both a red or a blue colour finish.

Another vacuum on sale is the more traditional Carpet Cleaner, selling for $99.99 while stocks last. It’s lightweight weighing in at just 5.7 kilos and provides a quick and easy deep clean to carpets and rugs.

It has two detachable tanks for clean water (2.3L) and dirty water (2.5L) with the power of 600W/5amps behind it.

The final vacuum featured in Special Buys is the Multicyclonic Vacuum Cleaner for $89.99 while stocks last. The vacuum features a bagless dust tank, a dual use floor brush and a one-touch dust release for easy use.

The Ultrasonic Cleaner is also included in the sale. For just $29.99, the mobile cleaner uses ultrasonic waves and an electronic 5-speed timer for a gentle and thorough cleaning of objects placed inside.

It’s especially well-suited for cleaning CD’s and DVD’s but can also take on watches, jewellery and other similar products.

Weighing just 0.8 kilos, the cleaner uses a green LED interior lighting whilst in operation and has five different digital cleaning programs.

An Electric Window Cleaner is also available in the Special Buys section, selling for $39.99 and comes in both a black or white colour finish.

It features an extra-wide rubber lip with integrated suction nozzle and an integrated Li-ion rechargeable battery, with a battery life of around 45 minutes. It includes one spray bottle and two microfibre clothes.

For something with a bit more power, the Handheld Steam Cleaner is on sale for $29.99 and is a powerful and dynamic cleaning set that utilises hot steam to remove the most stubborn grime.

Also available in either black or white, the steam cleaner is suitable for tiles, windows, upholstery, wheel rims and bathrooms and more. It includes a flexible nose nozzle, steam nozzle, angular nozzle, round brush, window brush and a funnel amongst other items when purchased.

For those on the creative side can find the Light-up Keyboard selling for $99.99 while stock lasts. The keyboard features 61 keys that light up as they are played, includes a record, playback and music player function and has 50 demonstration songs.

Finally, the Electronic Drum Kit is selling for just $299 and features high performance pads and cymbals, plus a feature-packed sound module.

The drum kit also includes 20 demo songs, 250 voices and a recording function.

All products mentioned in this article can be purchased online while stock lasts in Aldi’s Special Buy section.