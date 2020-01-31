JB HI-FI SALE: $70 Off New Nintendo Switch

If you’re unsure of whether to splash your hard-earnt cash on the latest Nintendo Switch. JB Hi-Fi has just made your decision a little bit easier.

The retail giant is slashing $70 off the new look Nintendo Switch, reducing the price from $469 down to a much more modest $399.

The sale doesn’t include any additional free games, but it’s still a good deal especially with the console’s popularity.

The Ninendo Switch is available in Neon or Grey Joy-Con colour finishes, while stocks last.

You can purchase the Nintendo Switch on sale by going in-store or visiting the official JB Hi-Fi website.