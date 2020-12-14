HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Aldi Rolls Out Special Buys For Vinyl Lovers

Aldi is enticing audiophiles with a pair of turntables and a selection of vinyl records.

A briefcase model and a larger unit with legs – both branded Signify – will be on offer as part of this Saturday’s Special Buys.

The briefcase turntable ($69.99) and freestanding turntable ($129) both feature two built-in stereo speakers and three speeds – 33, 45, and 78rpm – as well as recording of vinyl to either USB or microSD; FM radio; Bluetooth streaming; RCA out; and AUX-in, USB, and microSD playback.

Also on sale will be a selection of vinyl records for $14.99 each, featuring artists such as Elvis Presley, Blondie, the Beach Boys, Bob Dylan, and Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.

