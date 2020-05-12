HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Content > Alan Jones Quits Radio Over Health Concerns

Alan Jones Quits Radio Over Health Concerns

By | 12 May 2020
Tap-rating 2GB talkback breakfast show host Alan Jones has shocked listeners and announced he’s leaving radio at the end of May, following the advice of health experts.

The shock announcement was made on his Tuesday morning show, and with afternoon announcer Ben Fordham to replace Mr Jones – not Ray Hadley as many had predicted.

Mr Jones was quick to emphasise that he is not “not retiring”, rather “just retiring from radio”, following the advice of health experts urging him to significantly cut back his work.

“The most repeated statement we hear is ‘we must listen to the experts’. Well, the experts are telling me in no uncertain terms, and not for the first time I might add, ‘continuing with the present workload is seriously detrimental to your health’.

“I have listened to the experts and I am taking this opportunity to indicate to my radio family that I will be retiring from radio at the end of this month.”

Considered one of Australia’s most well-known radio personalities, Mr Jones has been broadcasting from his Southern Highlands farm amid the COVID19 pandemic.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the soon to be 80-year old radio host will see the remainder of his $4 million contract paid out by Nine, which was set to expire mid-2021.

Australian PrIme Minister Scott Morrison called into Mr Jones’ Tuesday morning show to offer his congratulations on an accomplished 35-year radio career.

“You’ve always spoken your mind to everyone, including me, and we’ve had one or two disagreements, but you’ve always done the right thing for your country,” Mr Morrison said.

