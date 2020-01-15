AKG Lyra Ultra-HD: Unleash Your Best Recording With Class-Leading Audio

Harman Professional Solutions, the global leader in audio, has unveiled the AKG Lyra ultra-HD, multi-mode USB microphone.

The AKG Lyra ultra-HD is the perfect professional-grade microphone for podcasters, YouTubers, live streamers and music makers, thanks to advanced circuitry based on 70 years of AKG acoustic engineering.

‘Built upon AKG’s rich musical heritage, the AKG Lyra brings legendary acoustic engineering to a versatile USB microphone that delivers the highest-quality audio in its class,’ said Chris Hansen, Director, Recording & Broadcast, HARMAN Professional Solutions.

‘Whether you’re going for a polished, modern sound or a classic vintage vibe, AKG Lyra has everything you need to bring your ideas to life and sound your best—every time.’

Lyra sports a sleek, timeless aesthetic inspired by ‘classic studio microphones’ and features the AKG Adaptive Capsule Array, which uses four versatile capture modes enabling users to capture pristine audio quality in a wide range of recoding scenarios.

Plug-and-play operation allows creators of all experience levels to set up and start recording quickly without hassle, while easily accessible controls provide complete control and ‘seamless’ ease of use.

In addition, an internal self-adjusting shock mounting minimises contact noise – automatically reducing white noise, eliminates pops and improves signal levels.

With no assembly and no need for a separate audio interface and seamless software integration, Lyra is designed to work right out of the box and is a product that won’t require users to splash extra cash on other devices.

Lyra is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices – enabling users to quickly record ideas in studio or on the go.

The AKG Lyra is available for purchase on select authorised resellers, it’s also available in the AKG Podcaster Essentials Bundle.