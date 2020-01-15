HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Google To Phase Out Third-Party Cookies To Boost Privacy

By | 15 Jan 2020
Google has announced plans to restrict the use of third-party cookies in its Chrome internet browser.

It’s a move Google claims is aimed at bolstering users’ privacy while they visit website, set to be phased out within two years.

‘Users are demanding greater privacy–including transparency, choice and control over how their data is used–and it’s clear the web ecosystem needs to evolve to meet these increasing demands,’ a Chrome blog post written by Justin Schuh, Director of Chrome Engineering, said.

‘We believe that we as a community can, and must, do better.’

(Photo by Omar Marques / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

But the move has met criticism – with publishers and advertising arguing the changes will only further bolster the tech giant’s ad business, as it will still be able to use data collected from its own internet-search to target and dispel ads.

It comes as Google defends claims made by the ACCC that it misled Australian customers when it collected their location data.

Separately, a group of state attorneys general and the Justice Department in the U.S. are investigating if Google engaged in anticompetitive behaviour as it came to dominance in the ad business.

Third-party cookies can be used by ad-tracking and analytic services to collect user data across the internet and understand their browsing habits.

(The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

Those insights can then be developed into algorithms specifically designed for an individual to sell them products related to their searches, making it a valuable tool for advertisers.

Schuh stated that Google’s two-year phaseout is intended to give users, publishers and advertisers an adjustment period.

‘We plan to start the first origin trials by the end of this year, starting with conversion measurement and following with personalization.’

You can read Justin Schuh’s full post here.

