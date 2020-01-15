Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro: Business-Ready Smartphone

Samsung Electronics have unveiled the new Galaxy XCover Pro, a smartphone designed and engineered built for business.

The Galaxy XCover Pro builds on Samsung Galaxy Smartphones’ premium legacy features including an immersive display, long-lasting battery life and the protection by Samsung Knox security platform.

‘The Galaxy XCover Pro is a reflection of Samsung’s increased investment and commitment to B2B market,’ said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics.

‘We believe the business mobility market is ripe for transformation in 2020 and we intend to be the leader in pioneering an open and collaborative mobile platform for the next generation of digitally-enabled workforce.’

In addition, the Galaxy XCover has collaborated with Microsoft to integrate the newly announced walkie talkie capability, enabling a wide range use in different business scenarios.

‘Microsoft and Samsung have a deep history of bringing together the best hardware and software to help solve our customers’ challenges,’ said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft.

‘The powerful combination of Microsoft Teams and the new Galaxy XCover Pro builds on this partnership and will provide firstline workers everywhere with the technology they need to be more collaborative, productive and secure.’

Samsung’s latest Galaxy XCover is a phone that’s said to be suitable for frontline workers, such as nurses and construction workers.

Samsung has not revealed when the mid-range phone will be available for purchase.