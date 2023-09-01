HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Aiper Surfer Bot Cleans Your Pool While You Enjoy It

Aiper Surfer Bot Cleans Your Pool While You Enjoy It

By | 1 Sep 2023

Aiper showcased its new Surfer S1 innovative cordless robotic pool skimmer at IFA Berlin 2023.

Its official launch is early next year, but that didn’t stop Aipre from showing off the Surfer S1, which is eco-minded and is powered by a solar panel.

The new bot stays charged for ten hours to ensure the Surfer can focus on surface cleaning via motorized paddle wheels.

The Surfer S1 offers not only anti-beaching columns stopping the robot from spinning around in circles, but two ultrasonic wave sensors to ensure it does not hit pool walls.

With the free Surfer S1 app for Android and iOS devices, the bot can be controlled, and users can schedule cleanings, get low-battery alerts, and choose from several cleaning options.

Surfer S1 will cost approximately $925 and will be offered in black and white.



About Post Author
Group Editor
, ,
You may also like
Turn Your Samsung Galaxy Buds2 & QLED/LED TVs Into A Broadcasting Station
LG To Unveil New Smart Living Solutions At IFA 2023
New Smart Entertainment From Yaber To Feature At IFA 2023
Dreame Technology To Showcase Wireless Roboticmower at IFA Berlin 2023
Shokz To Introduce Fully Wireless Earbuds At IFA 2023
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New Beko Eco Washer/Dryer Showcased At IFA 
Latest News
/
September 1, 2023
/
Turn Your Samsung Galaxy Buds2 & QLED/LED TVs Into A Broadcasting Station
Latest News
/
September 1, 2023
/
LG To Unveil New Smart Living Solutions At IFA 2023
Latest News
/
September 1, 2023
/
SwitchBot’s Floor Cleaning Robot Connects To Your Water Supply
Latest News
/
September 1, 2023
/
Panasonic Is Making Power-Generating Windows
Latest News
/
September 1, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New Beko Eco Washer/Dryer Showcased At IFA 
Latest News
/
September 1, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Beko is releasing an eco-conscious washer and dryer such as that is claimed to decrease energy consumption by 35% in...
Read More