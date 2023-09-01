HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 1 Sep 2023

Robot vacuums have gone beyond simply cleaning your carpet. We’ve seen them mop your floor, and choose between vacuuming and mopping autonomously. More sophisticated ones empty their dust at the end of sessions.

SwitchBot has gone a step further with a floor cleaning robot that takes away the pain of emptying the dirty water and refilling the tank. Instead you connect the dock’s water tank to your water supply and drainage system so that emptying and replenishing water is done automatically. It’s the next step forward in the development of robot vacuum docks that originally offered just charging.

Linking the S10 to your water supply might sound complex, but SwitchBot sees the new dock as functioning like a washing machine connected to inlet and drainage taps in the laundry. “S10 is the only floor cleaning robot on the market to give you a true, absolute, hands-free home cleaning experience,” says SwitchBot. “Like a fully automatic washing machine that fills with water, washes, drains dirty water, spins, and then dries.” The bathroom or sink in the kitchen are other possible dock connection points.

Linking up the SwitchBot S10 to your water supply is as easy as connecting up a washing machine, the company argues.The S10 operates both as a vacuum and roller mop. SwitchBot says the mop simultaneously washes and scrubs itself 300 times per minute when cleaning to prevent spreading dirt and gunk around the home.There’s no need to manually swap in and out the roller to switch between vacuuming and mopping. “S10 not only lifts its roller mop to retract back inside, when it detects carpet, but it also dries wet stains by continuing to spin even after it stops spraying water. This helps you avoid contaminating your oh, so, precious carpet during the cleaning process.”

SwitchBot says a drying system at the bottom of the auto empty station automatically dries the S10 roller mop when it’s finished cleaning.

It also claims you’ll only need to empty the dust collection bag every 70 days. That’s a brave claim given the varying levels of dust that would be collected in different homes. The onboard dust bag has a capacity of four litres.

There’s one more novel piece of functionality. SwitchBot can act as a water carrier and refill Switchbot’s Humidifier 2 appliance if you happen to buy that as well.



Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
