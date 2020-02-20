Afterpay & Samsung Partner To Provide Flexible Payments

Afterpay and Samsung have partnered to enable customers shopping at smartphone makers online stores to take advantage of its buy now, pay later service.

Samsung customers will be able to buy a range of products including tablets, TVs, IT products, smartphones and appliances online and spread the payments over four fortnightly interest-free instalments.

It will also enable younger people more available to the new Galaxy S20 smartphones, set to be released 6 March, because of the convenience of the delayed payments.

‘By partnering with Afterpay we are giving our customers choice around how and when they pay for our products, at no additional cost to them,’ Geoff Kwan, Head of Online, Samsung Electronics Australia, told techguide.

‘Customers can buy a Galaxy S20 or S20+ outright using Afterpay, while having the flexibility of four fortnightly instalments to pay for it.’

Nick Molnar, Co-founder of Afterpay said the company is about connecting the best global brands with the world’s most valuable consumers – Millennials and Gen Z.

‘We look forward to providing Samsung customers with more choice in how they pay, and the ability to budget more efficiently for the products they want and need.’