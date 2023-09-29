Samsung needs more mobile phone sales in the affordable premium market in Australia, with the South Korean Company coming under pressure from the likes of Motorola, who have been growing market share in Australia, at a rapid rate of knots with a key range of value and affordable premium models that’s got them into third place behind Samsung and Apple.

Now Samsung is set to hit back with a new Galaxy S23 FE range of products set to be announced next week, among the new range will be a tablet and a new pair of Samsung FE branded buds.

Samsung’s market share is slipping in Australia and the move to launch a new range of products that are tipped to be half the price of their top end Galaxy S23 products is seen as a smart move according to analysts.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) the Australia smartphone market declined by 10.1% Year-on-Year (YoY) in 2Q23, shipping 1.26 million units.

Samsung’s market share fell 13.1% with a new management team in Samsung’s mobile division now facing a tough battle as inflation also contributes to marketplace pressure.

Yesterday we exclusively revealed that the former Vice President of Samsung Australia’s mobile division had suddenly quit his role at Samsung with insiders tipping a move to a major carrier.

In Australia price has become a key issue in the mobile market with Samsung set to launch several new models during the next six months a move that will put pressure on Samsung who at the top end of their market is in a head on battle with Apple while in the mid-market it’s Motorola and Nokia who are taking share.

ChannelNews has been told that HMD Global the licensee of the Nokia brand is currently “Working flat out” in an effort to launch their own HMD brand into the value and mid-market with questions now being raised as to why? and whether it’s because they could lose or give up the Nokia brand due to licencing issues.

In the last quarter the average selling price (ASP) increased by 5% YoY but experienced a 10% QoQ drop, reaching $1,175.

Smartphones above $1,600 continued to grow as consumer preference for the flagship smartphones remained resilient in Australia.

Carriers also benefited with growth in the value pre-paid market.

A new Epic campaign is set to spearhead the role out of the Galaxy S23 FE range which comes just months out from Samsung launching a new S24 range in January 2023.

Their new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in Australia.

Onboard is set to be a big 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W charging, wireless charging is also built into the device.

As for the camera rig it’s set to have a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle unit.

Users will be given two storage options 128GB or 256GB.

Overnight a new S23 FE video leaked.

Pricing in Australia is set to be around $1,000 -$1,100 for the new S23 FE smartphone.

The bottom end model is tipped to have 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage.