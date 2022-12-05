Banned Chinese Company Huawei who failed in the smartphone market and were banned from being a supplier in the 5G networking market, because of security risks is back this time flogging watches.

The Company that recently released a smartwatch for business executives fancies their chances at knocking off Apple and Samsung with major retailers including Amazon, JB Hi Fi and Bing Lee all ranging the Chines Companies latest offering.

Huawei Technologies got out of the smartphone market in Australia because they were banned in the USA and could not get the latest components such as Qualcomm processors or the latest semiconductors.

Now Yang Tao, who oversees the company’s devices segment is convinced that Huawei can compete on price in the smart watch market with their latest offering on sale at retailers in Australia ranging in price from $199 to $599

Affordability is a selling point for Huawei smartwatches. The latest product is priced at $349. In comparison the new Suunto smart watch is $899 while an Apple watch will set you back up to $1099.

Huawei’s line-up consists of roughly 15 items, ranging from watches for business use to fitness tracker bands, compared with Apple’s three models.

“We will build on our market superiority by putting out new products in the thin band category,” Yang said.

According to Nikki Asia Huawei apparently shifted focus to smartwatches, which can be made with off-the-shelf semiconductors, after the U.S. in 2020 enacted export restrictions that limit the company’s access to advanced chips. Smartwatches can get by without using advanced chips, unlike smartphones, which need to improve in performance every year.

“Chips used in smartwatches are different from those used in smartphones, since one of the key requirements is energy efficiency,” said Hideaki Yokota, head of research at the Tokyo-based MM Research Institute.

Apple dominates the smart watch market with Huawei looking to take the #3 slot in Australia.

The Apple Watch Ultra features a completely redesigned Compass app to cater to outdoor enthusiasts with the US iPhone maker now trying to compete with Finish smart watch maker in the premium athletic market.

Currently Apple is trying to differentiate itself by releasing high-end models for use outdoors.

A product that debuted in September can operate in temperatures from minus 20 C to 55 C and has improved water resistance.

Google unit Fitbit focuses on corporate clients — a segment in which Chinese products struggle — with more than 600 companies having adopted Fitbit watches as of November.

Chinese players also struggle in bundling with smartphones like what Samsung and Apple are able to do and this is set to restrict their sales in Australia.