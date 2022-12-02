HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
NBN To Deploy Nokia's 6th Generation Broadband Fibre

NBN To Deploy Nokia’s 6th Generation Broadband Fibre

By | 2 Dec 2022

NBN Co announced today it will be deploying Nokia’s next-generation broadband platform and its Altiplano Access Controller across Australia.

Lightspan MF-14 is the world’s first 6th generation broadband platform, enabling convergence of all services over a single fibre infrastructure.

Gen 6 broadband, as it is known, offers four times the capacity of the previous generation, while using 20 per cent less power. The lack of a single point of failure is vital in building vast networks, offering far more reliable service.

“With unmatched capacity, space efficiency, low latency, intelligence, reliability and power efficiency, the MF-14 will help NBN address Australia’s broadband needs well into the future and help the company realise their Toward Zero Carbon Ambition,” NBN said of the new technology.

NBN will be the first operator in the Southern Hemisphere to adopt the MF-14 platform. Deployment will commence in 2023.

“Rapid technological advances will play a critical role in driving the economic prosperity of our nation and in enabling our transition to a smarter, digitally enabled economy,” said Stephen Rue, CEO at NBN.

“By leading the deployment of this next-generation technology, we can help meet our nation’s data demands now and into the future.

“Together with our network investment that is pushing fibre deeper into communities and extending fixed wireless and satellite coverage and capabilities, we are helping unlock social and economic benefits for households, businesses and communities across Australia.

“More than 8.5 million households and businesses are connected to services over the NBN network – this equates to approximately 20 million people relying on our network every day.”

Ricky Corker, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Nokia, said: “Nokia and NBN have been partners for more than 10 years and we’re excited to continue to support NBN in this next technological evolution, deploying more advanced and energy-efficient networking technology.

“Using Nokia’s advanced fibre technology coupled with our network optimisation and automation capabilities, Nokia and NBN can meet customer demand for a faster, smarter, greener broadband network today and well into the future.”


