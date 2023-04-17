HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Adobe To Pay $4.5 Billion To Squash Kickback Allegations

Adobe To Pay $4.5 Billion To Squash Kickback Allegations

By | 17 Apr 2023

Adobe has agreed to pay A$4.5 billion to settle kickback allegations involving the sale of software to government departments.

The Department of Justice on Thursday said Adobe agreed to the payment, which  resolves False Claims Act allegations for improper payments that violated the Anti-Kickback Act.

Between January 2011 and December 2020, Adobe allegedly made payments to companies with contractual links to the government, which influenced the federal purchase of Adobe software.

Former Adobe managers Alan Dowless, Barbara Evans, and Carrie Whalen made the whistleblower claims, which were not disputed by the company.

“We’ve cooperated with the government since it began its investigation in 2018,” Adobe said in a statement.

“We value our relationships with the U.S. government and U.S. government customers and are pleased to have this matter behind us.”



