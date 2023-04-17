Adobe has agreed to pay A$4.5 billion to settle kickback allegations involving the sale of software to government departments.

The Department of Justice on Thursday said Adobe agreed to the payment, which resolves False Claims Act allegations for improper payments that violated the Anti-Kickback Act.

Between January 2011 and December 2020, Adobe allegedly made payments to companies with contractual links to the government, which influenced the federal purchase of Adobe software.

Former Adobe managers Alan Dowless, Barbara Evans, and Carrie Whalen made the whistleblower claims, which were not disputed by the company.

“We’ve cooperated with the government since it began its investigation in 2018,” Adobe said in a statement.

“We value our relationships with the U.S. government and U.S. government customers and are pleased to have this matter behind us.”