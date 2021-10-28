HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Adidas Running With Own Range Of True Wireless Earbuds

Adidas Running With Own Range Of True Wireless Earbuds

28 Oct 2021

Three-stripe legends adidas now have you covered from toe to head when you want to hit the gym or pound the pavement, having launched three pairs of true wireless sport earbuds.

Range toppers are the Z.N.E. 01 ANC, which, on top of active noise cancelling, have an Awareness Mode if you actually want to hear the world as well – handy if you think you might have got the wrong train and need to hear announcements…

With three interchangeable tips – small, medium and large – they promise “all day comfort”. They’re also IPX5 rated, in case you jog in heavy rains or sweat a lot…

Battery life is said to be 4.5 hours from the buds, 15.5 from the case, or 26 hours without ANC.

They’re on the AdidasHeadphones.com website for $319. Plus, There’s also a cheaper non-ANC version.

Then there’s the FWD-02 SPORT, which look pretty nifty, and their outer is wrapped in breathable mesh, said to “allow for proper drying” if your training session has been particularly heavy.

They’re also IPX5 and come with the interchangeable tips, plus intuitive glove-friendly controls and awareness mode.

