HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Display Net Income Surges More Than 4,000%

LG Display Net Income Surges More Than 4,000%

By | 28 Oct 2021

LG Display has seen its third-quarter net income leap an outstanding 4,067.5 per cent from the same time last year to A$525.85 million, driven by strong OLED demand.

Operating income jumped 221.8 percent to A$600 million in the September quarter, as sales grew 7.2 per cent year-on-year, to A$8.18 billion.

Despite this brilliant showing from Korea’s largest panel-display marker, the company is expecting a muted fourth quarter, due to declining LCD prices, and increased competition from Chinese rivals.

“As LCD panel prices keep going down, the company is expected to speed up its portfolio restructuring efforts to put more focus on high-margin products,” Kim Chan-woo, a researcher at Shinhan Investment Corp, wrote in his latest report, explaining how OLED business should offset the declines in LCD revenue.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
LG Work To Remove Dreaded Camera Notch
Nintendo’s New Heavier Switch Comes with Bigger Screen
Samsung Starts Mass Production On 90Hz OLED Notebook Displays
Flexible OLED Magazines Coming To Planes
Samsung Saved By OLED And Memory Demand
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Dell Unleashes Its Latest XPS Desktop
Latest News
/
October 28, 2021
/
Is Big W Struggling?
Latest News
/
October 28, 2021
/
Huge Chinese Tech Firm Raided By The FBI
Latest News
/
October 28, 2021
/
More Competition In Internet Search Underway
Latest News
/
October 28, 2021
/
Pixel’s ‘Call Screen’ Spam-Filter Comes To Australia
Latest News
/
October 28, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Dell Unleashes Its Latest XPS Desktop
Latest News
/
October 28, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Dell Technologies has recently launched the new XPS Desktop, its most powerful version yet.   Nearly 42 per cent larger than its predecessor (27L...
Read More