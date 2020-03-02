ACMA steps up to fight mobile number fraud

CANBERRA: The (ACMA) is stepping up its fight against mobile number fraud with a new industry standard that requires telcos to add an additional identity verification when transferring customers’ phone numbers from one telco to another.Australian Communications and Media Authority

ACMA Authority member said mobile number fraud is a serious issue that can cause significant harm to victims.Fiona Cameron

“The process will now require multifactor authentication, where a consumer must respond to the telco to confirm they have authorised the transfer,” Cameron said.

Breaches can be subject of civil penalties of up to $250,000.