Malicious attacks account for 64pc of data breaches

Malicious attacks account for 64pc of data breaches

By | 2 Mar 2020
SYDNEY: The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) has detailed a 19 percent increase in the number of data breaches reported under the Notifiable Data Breaches (NDB) scheme between July and December 2019, compared to the first half of the year.

 

The office reported that 537 breaches were notified under the scheme, up from 460 in the previous six months.

 

The latest report also revealed how malicious or criminal attacks, including cyber incidents, continued to be the largest source of data breaches, accounting for 64 percent of all notifications, or 343 breaches – which was an additional 61 notifications compared to the previous half year.

Of the total data breaches, 230 notifications were classified as cyber incidents such as phishing, malware or ransomware, brute-force attacks, or compromised or stolen credentials, the report said.

 

Meanwhile, theft of paperwork or data storage devices, and rogue employee or insider threats, equally made up 12 percent of all malicious or criminal attacks.

 

Data breaches that resulted from human error accounted for 170, or 32 percent, of all breaches, down 34 percent from the last reporting period.

