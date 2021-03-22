HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Australians Install 31,000 Solar Batteries In A Year

Australians Install 31,000 Solar Batteries In A Year

By | 22 Mar 2021

Recent data from solar analytics group SunWiz shows the global pandemic failed to dampen enthusiasm for solar and storage in Australia.

Instead it may have led the public to examine the market for self-generation and consumption while in lockdown.

Last year saw new installation records, with the sub-100kW market growing by 39 percent year-on-year, via 2.97GW of new capacity installed on roughly 333,978 rooftops.

SunWiz says it has been a bumper year for batteries – the numbers for which include those installed in homes, on commercial premises and on the grid. This has taken the nation’s cumulative tally of installed battery energy-storage systems to almost 110,000.

“In 2020 Australians continued to demonstrate a desire to reduce their power bills by making the most of the nation’s abundant and cheap solar power and empower themselves with a battery,” said SunWiz managing director Warwick Johnston. “It was a surprisingly good year.”

