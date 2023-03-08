The ACCC has today published an issues paper outlining the expanding reach of digital platform service providers in Australia, and calling for submissions from consumers, businesses and interested stakeholders.

This probe forms part of the ACCC’s five-year Digital Platform Services Inquiry.

The issues paper focuses specifically on Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Apple, Meta (Facebook) and Microsoft, noting how they “continue to invest heavily across different sectors and technologies, creating a web of interconnected products and services.”

“Australian consumers and businesses are increasingly reliant on the products and services offered by digital platforms so it’s crucial we examine how these companies are expanding their reach,” ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said.

The ACC is seeking information about the investment decisions made by digital platforms, the interconnectedness of expanded products and services within each ecosystem and the potential impacts on competition and consumers.

“We’re eager to hear from consumers and business about their experiences with digital platform services within these ecosystems, and how they also use other related consumer cloud storage services and smart home devices within a digital platform ecosystem,” Cass-Gottlieb said.

“Large digital platforms have become an integral part of our daily lives, they have access to enormous user data bases and personal information across their ecosystems.”

“This report will assess how that data can leveraged across products and services within an ecosystem that may prevent businesses from entering and competing.”

The report will also probe into whether expansion strategies have impacted interoperability of products and services across ecosystems; if it has increased consumer lock-in behaviours that inhibits competition; and the “excessive collection and potentially problematic use” of personal data.

“Interconnected products, like smart home devices and cloud storage solutions, can provide consumers with a seamless experience that simplifies everyday tasks, but it’s important that competition and consumers are not harmed as digital platforms invest across different sectors and technologies and expand their reach,” Cass-Gottlieb said.

Submissions are due by April 5.