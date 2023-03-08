HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Show Their True Colours With Yellow IPhone

Apple Show Their True Colours With Yellow IPhone

By | 8 Mar 2023

Apple have just launched the new pale yellow version of the iPhone 14, blending nicely with the midnight, starlight, red, blue and purple shades already available.

ChannelNews already reported this announcement looked likely, and the phone has a nice Spring feel to it, to fit into the season for the northern hemisphere.

The colour will be available for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, but not the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Some are calling the new shade daffodil yellow, while pointing out that the March 10 release fits into what seems to be a tradition for Apple, who released the Alpine Green version of the iPhone 13 (above) around the same time last year, on March 8. The purple iPhone 12 was launched in April the year before.

That suggests that if you’re after the iPhone 15 next year you might want to hold off on an impulse buy until you see what new colour jumps out come the northern spring.



