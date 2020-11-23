HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > ACCC > ACCC Says “Yes” To Optus Amaysim Takeover

ACCC Says “Yes” To Optus Amaysim Takeover

By | 23 Nov 2020
, , , , ,

The ACCC will stand aside and allow Optus to buy out low-cost mobile operator Amaysim following its bruising loss in court over the TPG/Vodafone merger.

Optus announced earlier this month that it would acquire Amaysim in a $250 million takeover, at the same time as it launched its own mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), Gomo.

An ACCC spokesperson told the Australian Financial Review that the consumer watchdog was not going to conduct a public review into the deal. The ACCC lost a costly court battle to block the merger between TPG and Vodafone in February, and cited the TPG/Vodafone decision in its reasoning.

“We are aware of concerns regarding wholesale access for MVNOs and resellers, which could have been addressed by more wholesale suppliers in the market.

“We will continue to monitor the MVNO/reseller market and the ability of MVNOs to acquire access to wholesale services. A lessening of competition is not prohibited by merger law, only a substantial lessening of competition,” the spokesperson said.

Amaysim founder and CEO Peter O’Connell has hailed the deal as good news for the company.

“Amaysim has a first-class team that cares for its customers which Optus has recognised through this acquisition. We believe Optus, with its deep knowledge of our operations, is well-placed to look after our customers and take the growth of the business to the next level,” he said.

Shareholders will vote on the takeover bid, which the Amaysim board has unanimously endorsed, in January 2021.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Microsoft Asks ACCC To Make iPhones Operate Like Windows 10
E-tailers Commit To Crackdown On Dodgy Unsafe Products
Telcos Slam Telstra’s NBN Ambitions, Optus Leading Charge
Trump Bans Investment In Companies With Links To Optus & Vodafone TPG
Are Big Three Telco Plans Good Value?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Kogan Sales Figures Won’t Hold Up Post Pandemic, Warns Morningstar
Coronavirus eBusiness Finance
/
November 23, 2020
/
Microsoft Asks ACCC To Make iPhones Operate Like Windows 10
Apple Latest News Microsoft
/
November 23, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE: Onkyo Insolvent, Struggling To Stave Off Bankruptcy
Latest News
/
November 23, 2020
/
B&O Releases 48-Inch OLED TV With Built-In Soundbar
Display Latest News OLED
/
November 23, 2020
/
E-tailers Commit To Crackdown On Dodgy Unsafe Products
ACCC Amazon eBay
/
November 23, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Kogan Sales Figures Won’t Hold Up Post Pandemic, Warns Morningstar
Coronavirus eBusiness Finance
/
November 23, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Kogan shares have been “materially overvalued”, a financial services firm has warned, with investors wrongly expecting the current online sales...
Read More