Home > Display > B&O Releases 48-Inch OLED TV With Built-In Soundbar

B&O Releases 48-Inch OLED TV With Built-In Soundbar

By | 23 Nov 2020
Bang & Olufsen has released its first 48-inch OLED TV, which includes speakers that act as a built-in soundbar.

The Beovision Contour combines an LG screen with eleven built-in B&O speaker drivers and amplifiers, and is available with three stand options – a wall bracket, floor stand, or tabletop stand. It comes with Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth built in, and features Dolby Atmos sound technology.

Christoffer Østergaard Poulsen, SVP of Product Management at Bang & Olufsen, says the Beovision Contour is an all-in-one cinema and music unit.

“We are excited to launch Beovision Contour, a screen viewing experience that doesn’t compromise on quality or design aesthetics despite its size.

“Our customers tell us there is a need for a mid-sized screen solution with flexible placement options built to the highest standards of performance and design, which is why we made Beovision Contour,” he said.

The Beovision Contour will be available globally from February 2021, and costs £5150 ($9363 AUD). Official Australian pricing and availability have yet to be announced.

