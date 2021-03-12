Consumer watchdog the ACCC is probing Saleforce’s proposed acquisition of work-chatting service Slack after the company signed a $37.6 billion agreement last year.

The ACCC will undertake a formal review of the takeover and is seeking views on the matter.

“Among other things, we are seeking to understand: the availability of alternatives to Salesforce’s CRM solution, and how the alternative CRM supplier differs based on factors such as price, quality and features, the availability of alternatives to Slack’s enterprise collaboration, and how the alternative platform differs based on factors such as price, quality and features, the ability of Salesforce’s CRM customers and Slack’s customers to switch to alternatives (as applicable),” the ACCC said in a statement.

In a statement to ChannelNews, Slack said it is ‘confident’ the acquisition will be approved once the necessary regulatory processes are finalised.

“We’re happy to work with regulators to ensure that they have a complete understanding of this transaction and why we believe it will be good for competition. We are confident that it will be approved when that process is completed. Most importantly, we want to underscore that our entire business is grounded in open access. We want our customers to have the flexibility to make the best choices for their teams, and we are committed to remaining software agnostic to guarantee exactly that,” Slack said in a statement.

It comes soon after the watchdog expressed concern over Google’s takeover of wearables giant Fitbit.

Meanwhile in the US, the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division have asked Salesforce and Slack for more information on the proposed deal.

Upon announcing the deal, cloud-based software giant Salesforce said it plans to integrate Slack’s services within its products.

“Together, Salesforce and Slack will shape the future of enterprise software and transform the way everyone works in the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world. I’m thrilled to welcome Slack to the Salesforce Ohana once the transaction closes,” said Salesforce chair and CEO Marc Benioff.