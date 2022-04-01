HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > ABC Appoints Director Of News

ABC Appoints Director Of News

By | 1 Apr 2022

The ABC has appointed Justin Stevens as the new director of news, analysis and investigations, starting Monday.

The appointment comes close to six months since outgoing director Gaven Morris announced his departure.

Stevens has been executive producer of 7:30 for the past four years, after joining the ABC in late 2006.

ABC managing director David Anderson said of the appointment: “Justin fully understands the challenges and opportunities the ABC faces as an essential public service in the digital media era.

“This is a key appointment for the ABC and it comes amid major news events – the continuing effects of the COVID pandemic, the war in Ukraine, domestic issues such as the rising cost of living, and the upcoming federal election.”

Stevens called his new role at the ABC “more vital than ever.”

“Australians trust ABC News to deliver the quality public interest journalism and services they need and which are a key part of a healthy democracy.”

 



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Lachlan Murdoch Slams ABC, YouTube, ‘Media Elite’ In IPA Speech
ABC iView Logins Needed From Next Month
Woke Left Wing Journalism Takes Its Toll On TV Network
Foxtel News Flash Adds Serious Credentials
ABC Journalists Costs Tax Payers $130K After She Damaged the Reputation Of A Federal MP
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Microsoft’s Activision Acquisition Under Scrutiny
Latest News
/
April 1, 2022
/
Government Apps Top Aussie Download Chart
Latest News
/
April 1, 2022
/
Alienware Scores Gaming Table Deal With JB Hi Fi
Latest News
/
April 1, 2022
/
Microsoft Express Safety Concerns About Work In The Metaverse
Latest News
/
April 1, 2022
/
Wesfarmers To Power 147 Stores With Green Energy
Latest News
/
April 1, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Microsoft’s Activision Acquisition Under Scrutiny
Latest News
/
April 1, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are upon a group of Senators that have written to Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina...
Read More