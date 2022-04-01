The ABC has appointed Justin Stevens as the new director of news, analysis and investigations, starting Monday.

The appointment comes close to six months since outgoing director Gaven Morris announced his departure.

Stevens has been executive producer of 7:30 for the past four years, after joining the ABC in late 2006.

ABC managing director David Anderson said of the appointment: “Justin fully understands the challenges and opportunities the ABC faces as an essential public service in the digital media era.

“This is a key appointment for the ABC and it comes amid major news events – the continuing effects of the COVID pandemic, the war in Ukraine, domestic issues such as the rising cost of living, and the upcoming federal election.”

Stevens called his new role at the ABC “more vital than ever.”

“Australians trust ABC News to deliver the quality public interest journalism and services they need and which are a key part of a healthy democracy.”