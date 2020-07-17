HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
82% Of Companies Plan To Let Employees WFH Some Of The Time

82% Of Companies Plan To Let Employees WFH Some Of The Time

By | 17 Jul 2020
woman working on laptop notebook

Gartner found in its latest survey that 82% of company leaders plan on continuing to allow their employees to work from home at least some of the time as employees return to the workplace.

Furthermore, nearly half (47%) said they intend to allow employees to work remotely full time moving forward.

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought about a huge experiment in widespread remote working,” said Elisabeth Joyce, Vice President of Advisory in the Gartner HR practice.

“As business leaders plan and execute reopening of their workplaces, they are evaluating more permanent remote working arrangements as a way to meet employee expectations and to build more resilient business operations.”

Source: Gartner

Interestingly, only 13% of business leaders voiced concerns over sustaining productivity.

As could be expected, 94% of respondents planned on limiting face-to-face meetings and 91% were providing protective equipment such as masks and hand sanitiser.

“It is critical that employers get their corporate culture and employee experience right during this period of uncertainty,” said Brian Kropp, Chief of Research for the Gartner HR practice. “Both facets help ensure organizations achieve the financial, reputation and talent outcomes that will drive business outcomes and competitive advantage.”

