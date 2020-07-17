HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Online Channels Account For A Record 28% Of Global Smartphone Sales

Online Channels Account For A Record 28% Of Global Smartphone Sales

By | 17 Jul 2020
Market research firm Strategy Analytics estimates that online retail channels will account for a record 28% of all smartphone sales worldwide in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic forces changes in shopping behaviour.

“Over one in four of all smartphones globally is now sold online. Smartphone buyers are turning to online shopping from the safety of their homes during the coronavirus crisis,” said Boris Metodiev, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics.

In 2019, online channels accounted for 24% of total global smartphone sales.

“Pure online retailers, such as Amazon of the US, Flipkart of India and JD.com of China, are among the clear winners from the worldwide shift to e-commerce for smartphone purchases. Smartphone vendor online direct sales such as Apple online store would see a solid growth in mature markets too,” Metodiev said.

Source: Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics also points out that smartphone retailers with a large number of physical stores will be hurt by this new trend, as the COVID-19 lockdowns lead to a slump in footfall at shops and malls.

“Mobile operators who sell their smartphones may have to think the unthinkable in coming years and restructure or close many of their offline retail stores,” said Linda Sui, Director at Strategy Analytics.

