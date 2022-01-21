HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Netflix Confirms Season 2 Of Squid Game

Netflix Confirms Season 2 Of Squid Game

By | 21 Jan 2022

Netflix may have issued a rather underwhelming forecast for the current earnings quarter during yesterday’s fourth-quarter results call, but the future is still looking bright.

Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos confirmed during an earnings call that Squid Game would be returning for a second season, and many more beyond.

“Absolutely,” he responded to a question regarding whether the series would continue for a second season. “The Squid Game universe has just begun.”

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had previously confirmed as much, stating he was in the “planning process.”

Sarandos didn’t pinpoint when the series will return, or any further details.



Read More