Only a few years ago, Fitbit was a brand name synonymous with smartwatches, and they donned the wrists of anyone with even a slight curiosity about their health. So, the release of Wear OS 3 and interest in smartwatches being higher than ever would mean it’s the perfect time for the company to capitalize and release a new device. Yet things are eerily quiet.

Samsung and Google smartwatches are making the most of the rise of smart wearables and the largely interoperable Wear OS. However, in common form for the company, Fitbit is being left in the dust due to their lack of motivation to innovate.

Fitbit CEO James Park has said time and time again that a high-end Fitbit smartwatch running Wear OS was being developed, and with Samsung and Google teaming up to dominate the market, it’s what Fitbit need to remain competitive. However, Wear OS is missing from their upcoming devices, according to a report from 9to5Google.

The report indicates that a Sense 2, a Versa 4 and a Fitbit Luxe 2 are on the cards, and refers to a “software bridge”, responsible for sharing data between the phone and the watch. Wear OS shares data differently and probably wouldn’t need the software bridge.

This, alongside the fact that the new devices share the same screen resolutions as their predecessors, suggest that Fitbit plans to update old devices rather than create something new with Wear OS 3.

None of this information has been released officially through Fitbit, so nothing is set in stone. As proven by their decline from a market share of 40 percent to 2.9 percent from 2014 to 2020, we can see that the companies repetitive and formulaic releases aren’t doing them any favours.

Apple’s cleverly named Apple Watch has been intensely popular, as have Samsung’s Galaxy Watch devices, however they aren’t friendly for those using phones outside of their own ecosystems. For Fitbit to release a watch that can be used with any device, along with some of its industry leading health tracking features, they would be met with little competition.