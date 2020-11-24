HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Display > 4K TV > $600 65″ TV Headlines Big Tech Deals In Aldi Special Buys

$600 65″ TV Headlines Big Tech Deals In Aldi Special Buys

By | 24 Nov 2020
, , , , , , , ,

A $599 65-inch Bauhn 4K smart TV is headlining Aldi’s Special Buys for Black Friday, with a wide range of other tech deals also on offer.

Featuring HDR and two eight-watt speakers, the smart TV comes with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube preinstalled and available from the remote. Its $599 price tag is more than $2000 cheaper than the $2999 at which auction site Lloyds has valued a similar 65-inch TV from Chinese manufacturer Konka.

Also on offer from Bauhn is a $199 portable Bluetooth partybox speaker. Featuring two 25W woofers, two 7.5W midrange, and two 7.5W tweeters, the speaker includes a built-in FM tuner, a remote control, and a wireless microphone.

Bigger brands also have products featured in the Aldi sale, including a Philips soundbar with Bluetooth ($99), a Nokia C3 smartphone ($129) and a Cygnett 20,000mAh ChargeUp Ultra Pro power bank ($69.99).

Kitchen appliances are on offer as well, including a Samsung three-in-one convection microwave with grill ($179), and from DeLonghi, an espresso machine ($99.99), four-slice toaster ($79.99) and 1.7L kettle ($59.99).

The Special Buys above go on sale Wednesday November 25.

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
REVIEW: New Samsung Buds Odd Fit But Spot On
REVIEW: Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition – The Perfect Launchpad To Galaxy S Range
Samsung’s $11k Laser Projector Lands In Australia
Samsung Puts Smart TV Tech In New Monitor
Samsung Brings 20 New Photos To Frame TVs
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Hisense Sued For Infringing Patents
4K TV Display Latest News
/
November 25, 2020
/
Samsung TV Sales Surge The Big Loser Is Hisense
Industry Latest News Sales & Marketing
/
November 25, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE: Questions Raised Over Liquidation Of Thousands Of Konka TVs
4K TV Display Latest News
/
November 24, 2020
/
REVIEW: MSI’s Dragonshield Is A Space Age Gaming Machine, Inside And Out
Gaming Gaming Hardware Gaming Laptops
/
November 24, 2020
/
OPTUS SPORT EPL
Optus Sport Reaches Record Subscription & Audience Numbers
Latest News Optus
/
November 24, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Hisense Sued For Infringing Patents
4K TV Display Latest News
/
November 25, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Chinese TV and appliance maker Hisense are being sued in Europe for allegedly infringing patents on components used in their...
Read More