A $599 65-inch Bauhn 4K smart TV is headlining Aldi’s Special Buys for Black Friday, with a wide range of other tech deals also on offer.

Featuring HDR and two eight-watt speakers, the smart TV comes with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube preinstalled and available from the remote. Its $599 price tag is more than $2000 cheaper than the $2999 at which auction site Lloyds has valued a similar 65-inch TV from Chinese manufacturer Konka.

Also on offer from Bauhn is a $199 portable Bluetooth partybox speaker. Featuring two 25W woofers, two 7.5W midrange, and two 7.5W tweeters, the speaker includes a built-in FM tuner, a remote control, and a wireless microphone.

Bigger brands also have products featured in the Aldi sale, including a Philips soundbar with Bluetooth ($99), a Nokia C3 smartphone ($129) and a Cygnett 20,000mAh ChargeUp Ultra Pro power bank ($69.99).

Kitchen appliances are on offer as well, including a Samsung three-in-one convection microwave with grill ($179), and from DeLonghi, an espresso machine ($99.99), four-slice toaster ($79.99) and 1.7L kettle ($59.99).

The Special Buys above go on sale Wednesday November 25.