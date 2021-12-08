HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > $50 Million In Crypto Vanishes From Aussie Operation

$50 Million In Crypto Vanishes From Aussie Operation

By | 8 Dec 2021

Melbourne cryptocurrency trading marketplace Blockchain Global went into administration in October, and now roughly $50 million in digital currency is missing.

Administrators originally thought $21 million in missing assets were owing, but more than double this appears to be owing to creditors, who are trying to track down the fortune.

Andrew Yeo, who was brought in to handle the administration, said 107 proofs of claim had been filed to date, meaning Blockchain Global owe at least $48.9 million to unhappy creditors.

Documents filed with ASIC show that at least one creditor is owed a whopping $8.3 million.

Yeo told the Victorian Supreme Court that Blockchain Global “is a party to four ongoing court proceedings’’ which “include allegations that significant sums of cryptocurrency are unaccounted for’’.

Former director Allan Guo claims that crypto belonging to Blockchain Global can only be accessed through a laptop that was allegedly stolen in China.

“Mr Guo confirmed that he had previously had access to the wallet that contained the cryptocurrency displayed in the company’s balance sheet,’’ the court judgment reads.

“He informed Mr Yeo’s staff that before the onset of the Covid pandemic, in late 2019, he was in China and his belongings were stolen.

“Amongst the stolen items was his laptop, which contained the credentials for accessing the wallet, and therefore the crypto­currency it held.

“Mr Yeo’s staff requested Mr Guo to provide evidence in respect of the alleged theft of the laptop. Mr Guo said he would provide a police report but this report has not been received.’’

Yeo told The Australian, “there is no doubt that the recovery of cryptocurrency requires a novel approach compared to most traditional assets.

“It is certainly different to the recovery of funds from bank accounts. That is not to suggest that the recovery of such cryptocurrency is impossible.’’

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Another Aussie Crypto Platform Bites The Dust
Apple Looking At Crypto Features: Tim Cook
Commonwealth Bank Is Now Accepting Crypto
Microsoft Suspends Windows 365 Free Trials After One Day
Visa Backs CryptoSpend Card
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Side By Side Fridge Brings Post-Covid Kitchens Up To Date
Latest News
/
December 8, 2021
/
LG Smart TVs Now With Google Stadia Cloud Gaming
Latest News
/
December 8, 2021
/
Junkee Media Finally Sold $3M Deal Tipped
Latest News
/
December 8, 2021
/
Optus, Telstra Buy Up Big At 5G Auction
Latest News
/
December 8, 2021
/
EXCLUSIVE: Samsung Direct Sell Store Upsets Local Retailers
Latest News
/
December 8, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Side By Side Fridge Brings Post-Covid Kitchens Up To Date
Latest News
/
December 8, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
In launching their new 12-model side by side refrigerator range, LG Electronics hosted a roundtable discussion on how Australia’s behaviours...
Read More