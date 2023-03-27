HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > 38% Disney+ Price Hike Didn’t Impact Subcribers

38% Disney+ Price Hike Didn’t Impact Subcribers

By | 27 Mar 2023

A 38 per cent price hike wasn’t the nightmare that many pundits expected, with the vast majority of users swallowing the increased costs.

New data from subscription-analytics firm Antenna shows that 94 per cent of subscribers to the previous ad-free Disney+ service stayed with the platform after the A$4.50 price jump.

This will come as welcome news to recently reinstated CEO Bob Iger, who told a conference there will be more price rises in the futures.

“In our zeal to grow global subscriptions, I think we were off in terms of that [previous] pricing strategy, and we’re now starting to learn more about it and to adjust accordingly,” Iger said at a Morgan Stanley conference.

“We have a lot of rationalisation to do from a pricing perspective, but that’s one path to profitability.”

The report also found that Disney+ ad-supported tier grew faster in its initial three months than ad-supported versions of Netflix.

“Disney+ launched the ad-supported product like an entertainment company. Netflix launched it like a tech company,” Antenna chief executive and co-founder Jonathan Carson said.

“With Netflix, it was a limited release, only on one of the plans, and you kind of had to search to find it. Tech companies classically release small, do a lot of testing, iterate, and then hit the gas if successful.

“Disney+ had some more sizzle, a bigger bang. It was more heavily featured, available in more product configurations, and they’re also seeing faster pick-up.”



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Amazon Cuts Another 9,000 Jobs, Disney To Cut 4,000
Customise Your Netflix Subtitles
Netflix Cuts Subscription Costs
Samsung Australia Announce First OLED Gaming Monitor
Digital Makes Up 40% Of Seven’s Earnings, As TV Advertising Dives
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Get Inspired With Dell’s New Laptop
Latest News
/
March 27, 2023
/
Semiconducter Pioneer Gordon Moore Passes Away
Latest News
/
March 27, 2023
/
Samsung Might Launch Three-foldable, Ditch S23 FE
Latest News
/
March 27, 2023
/
7.9 Million Impacted By Latitude Hack
Latest News
/
March 27, 2023
/
New David Jones Owners Plan To Double Online Sales
Latest News
/
March 27, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Get Inspired With Dell’s New Laptop
Latest News
/
March 27, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Dell’s Inspiron range is its all-rounder line that seeks to provide users with a work-friendly laptop which can also handle...
Read More