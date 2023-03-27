Rob Wilkinson, the former boss of consumer at Toshiba where he worked for 26 years before joining Ingram Micro, is the new head of the consumer channel at HP.

Wilkinson, who quit Ingram Micro last month to join HP who are battling Dell and Lenovo in the consumer PC market, spent six years at Ingram Micro.

During his time at Toshiba, he saw the business go from being a market leader in the B2b market to the business struggling to grow share because Japanese management refused to discount products.

They ended selling off the Toshiba brand to Foxconn who owns Sharp.

Toshiba sold 80.1 per cent stake of its PC business to Sharp for $36 million, and Sharp renamed the division Dynabook.

During his time at Toshiba the Japanese business entered the TV market only to quite several years later

Wilkinson joined Ingram Micro after the US distributor moved to strengthen its management team in Australia, appointing Chris Price to the role of Senior General Manager Vendor Management and Rob Wilkinson as General Manager Retail Sales.