EXCLUSIVE: Rob Wilkinson Quits Ingram Micro For HP Gig

By | 27 Mar 2023

Rob Wilkinson, the former boss of consumer at Toshiba where he worked for 26 years before joining Ingram Micro, is the new head of the consumer channel at HP.

Rob Wilkinson Left.

Wilkinson, who quit Ingram Micro last month to join HP who are battling Dell and Lenovo in the consumer PC market, spent six years at Ingram Micro.

During his time at Toshiba, he saw the business go from being a market leader in the B2b market to the business struggling to grow share because Japanese management refused to discount products.

They ended selling off the Toshiba brand to Foxconn who owns Sharp.

Toshiba sold 80.1 per cent stake of its PC business to Sharp for $36 million, and Sharp renamed the division Dynabook.

During his time at Toshiba the Japanese business entered the TV market only to quite several years later

Wilkinson joined Ingram Micro after the US distributor moved to strengthen its management team in Australia, appointing Chris Price to the role of Senior General Manager Vendor Management and Rob Wilkinson as General Manager Retail Sales.

 



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
Read More