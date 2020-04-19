HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > 36% Slump In iPhone Sales Set To Hurt Telstra & Retailers New Models Tipped To Be Discounted

36% Slump In iPhone Sales Set To Hurt Telstra & Retailers New Models Tipped To Be Discounted

By | 19 Apr 2020
, , ,

Retailers and carriers who rely on the launch of a new Apple iPhone to drive last quarter sales may have to look for a new hero product with analysts tipping that the coronavirus is poised to spur a massive drop in iPhone sales.

According to analysts at Goldman Sachs they expect iPhone shipments to fall 36 percent during the last quarter of 2020 as customers around the world remain locked down due to COVID-19. They are also tipping that Apple could drop the price of their new premium models.

As a result, the US Company has downgraded Apple’s stock to “sell.”

Goldman added that it doesn’t expect Apple to launch the next generation of iPhone models until at least November — a two-month delay from the company’s usual September launch event — as limited global travel could delay its final engineering and production process and even then the uptake could be half of what retailers normally Expect from an iPhone launch.

One of the big losers could be Telstra who rely on iPhones to boost their slowing smartphone sales.

The bank noted that average selling prices for consumer devices — a metric that is normally strong for Apple due to the high price of many of its phones — are likely to decline during a recession and won’t bounce back quickly as consumers will be wary of Apple’s most expensive models.

“We do not assume that this downturn results in Apple losing users from its installed base,” Goldman analysts said in a note. “We simply assume that existing users will keep devices longer and choose less expensive Apple options when they do buy a new device.”

The downgrade sent Apple shares down 1.4 percent at closing Friday, to US$282.80.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Apple Now Taking Oz Orders For ‘Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro’
Telstra Forced To Borrow Millions Due To COVID-19
What Google & Apple’s Mobility Data Reveals About Oz During COVID-19
Apple Reveals Its ‘Most Affordable’ iPhone SE, Starting At A$749
China iPhone Shipments Surprise
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Oppo Caught Up In Another Performance Scandal Along With Realme and Xiaomi
5G Communication Latest News
/
April 19, 2020
/
Chinese Brands Oppo, Hisense, Haier, TCL & TP Link Facing Major Backlash Due To COVID-19
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
April 19, 2020
/
HP Launch New Notebooks But Don’t Bank On Seeing Them For Months
Desktop PCS Hardware Laptops
/
April 17, 2020
/
Cyrus Audio To Host “Virtual Vinyl Day” With Industry Leaders This Sat
Integrated Amps Latest News Sound
/
April 17, 2020
/
Apple Now Taking Oz Orders For ‘Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro’
Apple Keyboard & Mouse Latest News
/
April 17, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Oppo Caught Up In Another Performance Scandal Along With Realme and Xiaomi
5G Communication Latest News
/
April 19, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
First it was Chinese brand Huawei with their fake camera images, Then along came Realme selling smartphones that lacked Australian...
Read More