ALDI Special Buys Serving Kitchen Appliances With Savings

By | 21 Feb 2020
ALDI has released another popular Special Buys program, this time focusing on kitchen appliances.

The 473L Stainless Steel French Door Fridge that sports a sleek matte grey aesthetic is selling for $999 and comes with a 3-year in-home warranty, service or repair assistance.

It’s four door design, adjustable glass shelves and a Premium Electronic Touch Button makes the fridge easily accessible, customisable to personal taste and convenient.

The 3-star energy rating and electronic temperature control gives the fridge an above average status in premium fridge lines that is further bolstered by the Eco Mode for everyday energy saving. Eco Mode allows owners to pre-set temperatures for savings.

Dimensions for the fridge are 800mm (W) x 1800mm (H) x 665mm (D), making it compact in size but still spacious and roomy for couples and families.

The 473L Stainless Steel French Door Fridge can be purchased from ALDI’s official website or in stores for $999.

Another notable sale item is 34L Inverter Microwave Oven With Grill Function, currently on sale for $159.

The microwave comes with 10 power levels, 10 autocook menus, a timer, defrost function and a child lock. Its grill power is 1000W and has a cavity size of 351mm x 406mm x 249mm.

The 34L Inverter Microwave Oven With Grill Function can be purchased from ALDI’s official website or in stores under the Special Buys program for $159.

 

About Post Author
Journalist reporting on news, business, finance and technology. Twitter: @camillatheak
