$101 million in JobKeeper payments were made to ASX-listed media, marketing and advertising companies during FY21.

ASX companies were required to disclose total JobKeeper ‘earnings’ for the past two years by today, and the results show that even the media giants were putting their hands out.

Among the big recipients were Domain, which is a majority-owned Nine Entertainment company, who were given $6,511,500 during FY21.

Parent company Nine Entertainment also received an additional $8,248,200 in JobKeeper, but have since repaid $7,844,700 – a voluntary decision.

Prime Media, who are currently in the middle of being acquired by Seven, received $4,399,500, while Seven received $25.7 million.

Southern Cross Austereo received $31,570,200.

Of the above companies, only Domain has suggested that it is planning to repay the money to the Australian Government.