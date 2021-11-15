HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > $101M JobKeeper For ASX-Listed Media, Companies

$101M JobKeeper For ASX-Listed Media, Companies

By | 15 Nov 2021

$101 million in JobKeeper payments were made to ASX-listed media, marketing and advertising companies during FY21.

ASX companies were required to disclose total JobKeeper ‘earnings’ for the past two years by today, and the results show that even the media giants were putting their hands out.

Among the big recipients were Domain, which is a majority-owned Nine Entertainment company, who were given $6,511,500 during FY21.

Parent company Nine Entertainment also received an additional $8,248,200 in JobKeeper, but have since repaid $7,844,700 – a voluntary decision.

Prime Media, who are currently in the middle of being acquired by Seven, received $4,399,500, while Seven received $25.7 million.

Southern Cross Austereo received $31,570,200.

Of the above companies, only Domain has suggested that it is planning to repay the money to the Australian Government.

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
NRL Bows To Sponsor Pressure, Cuts Digital Division
Disney Refuses To Discuss JobKeeper Windfall
Harvey Norman Franchisees Give Government Two Finger Salute
Nine Shares Slump Despite Strong Year, Stan Success
Kogan.com Shares Jump Ahead Of FY21 Results
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Adobe Fireworks Scam A New Way To Get People To Sign Up To Creative Cloud
Latest News
/
November 15, 2021
/
Toll Strikes Threaten Kmart’s Xmas
Latest News
/
November 15, 2021
/
EXCLUSIVE: Dodgy Specs Germanica Fridge, Why Did It End Up At Appliances Online
Latest News
/
November 15, 2021
/
Woolworths Team With Telstra For AI Push
Latest News
/
November 15, 2021
/
Apple Takes On Teams With ‘Business Essentials’
Latest News
/
November 15, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Adobe Fireworks Scam A New Way To Get People To Sign Up To Creative Cloud
Latest News
/
November 15, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Greed is apparently a big part of Adobe’s culture today, and profit at any cost  appears to be the order...
Read More