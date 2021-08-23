A major Zoom outage has thrown remote learning into chaos across Australia this morning.

Reports to DownDetector spiked to 1241 at around 9am today, with 44 per cent of reports complaining about server connection, 33 per cent about joining conferences, and 23 per cent about logging in.

As reported by NCA Newswire, teachers on Twitter have described bad gateway and error messages, while schools have taken to their Facebook pages to inform parents and ask them not to contact school staff about Zoom problems.

The Zoom outages were clustered largely around Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, according to DownDetector’s map, though regional areas such as Tamworth are also affected. The cause of the outage is not clear at this stage, and Zoom has yet to post any statement regarding the issue.