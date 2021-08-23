HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Zoom Outage Causes Havoc For Oz

Zoom Outage Causes Havoc For Oz

By | 23 Aug 2021
,

A major Zoom outage has thrown remote learning into chaos across Australia this morning.

Reports to DownDetector spiked to 1241 at around 9am today, with 44 per cent of reports complaining about server connection, 33 per cent about joining conferences, and 23 per cent about logging in.

As reported by NCA Newswire, teachers on Twitter have described bad gateway and error messages, while schools have taken to their Facebook pages to inform parents and ask them not to contact school staff about Zoom problems.

The Zoom outages were clustered largely around Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, according to DownDetector’s map, though regional areas such as Tamworth are also affected. The cause of the outage is not clear at this stage, and Zoom has yet to post any statement regarding the issue.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Zoom Settles Privacy Suit For $117M
Zoom Launch App Store With Team-Building Games
Zoom Stock Plummets After News Of $14.7B Five9 Deal
Microsoft Hopes To Snuff Out Slack With Windows 11
Zoom Gets Into Phone Hardware
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Blockbusters And Vaccines Key To Event Cinemas’ Recovery
Industry Latest News
/
August 23, 2021
/
Chipmakers Combat Shortage With Record Inventory
Components Latest News
/
August 23, 2021
/
Apple Patent A Keyboard With Removable Mouse
Latest News
/
August 23, 2021
/
Billboards Are Back: Ooh Media’s Revenue Recovers
Latest News
/
August 23, 2021
/
A Peloton Rowing Machine Is Coming
Latest News
/
August 23, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Blockbusters And Vaccines Key To Event Cinemas’ Recovery
Industry Latest News
/
August 23, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
According to the owners of Event Cinemas and Birch, Carroll and Coyle, blockbuster Hollywood films that are must-see cinema events,...
Read More